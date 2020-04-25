Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $720.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Maxim Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $15.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $882.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,527. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $940.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $63,560,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,640,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.