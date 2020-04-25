Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $940.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $900.00 to $940.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Argus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $844.57.

NYSE:CMG traded up $15.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $882.47. The company had a trading volume of 530,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $685.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 339.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,612,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

