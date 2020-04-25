Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Sell Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their sell rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) in a research note released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have a $822.38 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chipotle have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported first-quarter 2020 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the consensus estimate. While the bottom line beat the consensus estimate for the 10th straight quarter, the top line surpassed the same for the sixth consecutive time. Although comps increased in the quarter, the growth rate declined sharply due to the coronavirus outbreak. In March, comps declined 16% due to the pandemic. Chipotle has also withdrawn its 2020 comparable restaurant sales guidance due to the outbreak. As the company has closed dine-in services, its digital sales have witnessed a sharp increase. In the first quarter of 2020, digital sales grew 81% year over year. Of late, estimates for the current year and next have witnessed downward revisions.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $727.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $930.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $925.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $841.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $844.57.

CMG traded up $15.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $882.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,642. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a PEG ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $685.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

