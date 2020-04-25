Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.67.

TSE CHP.UN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$10.58 and a 52-week high of C$15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

