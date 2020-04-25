Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.67.

Shares of CHP.UN stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.82.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

