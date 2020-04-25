Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at National Bank Financial

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.67.

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.27. The company had a trading volume of 741,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$10.58 and a 12-month high of C$15.14.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

