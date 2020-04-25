Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price.

CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

CB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,842. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

