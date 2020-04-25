Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $160.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.98% from the stock’s current price.
CB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.
CB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,842. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Chubb has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $144.62.
In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 29,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
