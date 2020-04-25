Circle Property (LON:CRC) Shares Up 5.3%

Circle Property PLC (LON:CRC) shares rose 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.30 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.41), approximately 4,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174.30 ($2.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 million and a P/E ratio of 19.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 179.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.49.

