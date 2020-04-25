Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stake Boosted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

CTXS traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. 3,317,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday. Cfra lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.58.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

