Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.04. 3,317,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $135,499.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.