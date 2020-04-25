Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the cloud computing company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.
CTXS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.58.
Shares of CTXS traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.04. 3,317,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.00.
In related news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $135,499.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,527.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,285 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,116.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
