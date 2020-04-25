Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) PT Raised to $140.00

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,424. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day moving average is $117.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total transaction of $103,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $1,190,895.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,991.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,931,310 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.