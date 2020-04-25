City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

City of London Investment Trust plc (LON:CTY) rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 338 ($4.45), approximately 627,950 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 541,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 336.25 ($4.42).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 314.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. City of London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

In other news, insider Clare Wardle acquired 13,941 shares of City of London Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £49,351.14 ($64,918.63).

About City of London Investment Trust (LON:CTY)

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

