CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Shares Down 1.1%

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) shares fell 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.15, 205,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 342,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.267 dividend. This is a positive change from CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th.

About CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

