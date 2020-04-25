CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Shares Up 1.2%

CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.46 and last traded at $27.46, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.84.

CLICKS GRP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited engages in the retail of health, beauty, and homeware products primarily in South Africa. It operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. The company operates a retail pharmacy chain with 459 in-store pharmacies, and health and beauty retail chains for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

