Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CODX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Co-Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. 6,709,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,350,461. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 2,881.40% and a negative return on equity of 160.48%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $493,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

