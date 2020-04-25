Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KOF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 315,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,738. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

