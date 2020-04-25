Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
KOF has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.
Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 315,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,738. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.94.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 468.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
Further Reading: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.