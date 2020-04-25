Color Platform (CLR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $51,295.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $561,810.40 and $51,295.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,562.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.03174023 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00706807 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005144 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000551 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.