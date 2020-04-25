Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Trading Up 6.7%

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT)’s stock price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 66,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 73,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a current ratio of 11.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.75.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

