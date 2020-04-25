Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24,609.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 368,400 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nomura cut their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,187,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,669,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

