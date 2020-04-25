Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a strong sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.66.

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,952,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,722. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 65.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 140.3% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

