Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Lowered to $36.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CMA. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of CMA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.13. 3,952,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,722. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 10.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 11.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 355,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 328.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth $906,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.