Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.20 by Goldman Sachs Group

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been given a €5.20 ($6.05) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.50 ($2.91) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €3.40 ($3.95) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.93 ($5.73).

Commerzbank stock traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €3.08 ($3.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,767,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of €4.98. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €2.80 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of €8.22 ($9.56).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

