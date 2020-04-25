Comparing EHang (EH) & Its Peers

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EHang to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -10.41 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.22 million 5.06

EHang’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.10% -52.32% 4.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EHang and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 678 1878 2397 181 2.41

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 116.51%. Given EHang’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

EHang rivals beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

