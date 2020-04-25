Comparing Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) & Phibro Animal Health (OTCMKTS:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Poniard Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Poniard Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 4.67% 23.94% 6.78% Poniard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poniard Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Poniard Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Poniard Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $828.00 million 1.12 $54.71 million $1.53 14.99 Poniard Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and Poniard Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 1 4 1 0 2.00 Poniard Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus price target of $25.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Phibro Animal Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phibro Animal Health is more favorable than Poniard Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Poniard Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. The company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a subsidiary of BFI Co., LLC.

Poniard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cancer therapeutics. Its lead platform product candidate includes Picoplatin, a platinum-based cancer therapy to treat multiple cancer indications, including small cell lung, colorectal, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The company has conducted a pivotal Phase III SPEAR trial of Picoplatin in the second-line treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer; Phase II trials evaluating picoplatin as a first-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase I study evaluating an oral formulation of picoplatin in solid tumors. The company was formerly known as NeoRx Corporation and changed its name to Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2006. Poniard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

