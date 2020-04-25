Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.14% of Consol Energy worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Consol Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CEIX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Consol Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Shares of CEIX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 481,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,225. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Consol Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.59 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Consol Energy news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.