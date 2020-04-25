Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 58.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 306.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Constellation Brands by 816.3% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

