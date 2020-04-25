Constellation (DAG) Price Hits $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $14.74 million and $262,449.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Hotbit, Bilaxy and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00052412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.04465468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00064600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013238 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008993 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,234,385,784 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

