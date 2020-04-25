Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Lifted by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 135.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,640 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $21,935,010,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,919,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,859,000 after buying an additional 2,120,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,671,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,054,000 after buying an additional 286,586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Corning by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,665,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,479,000 after buying an additional 843,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,539,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

GLW traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $20.78. 4,571,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.18. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

