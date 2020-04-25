Cortex (CTXC) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $22.47 million and $9.72 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cortex has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can now be purchased for about $0.0899 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, DEx.top, BitForex and CoinTiger.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.68 or 0.02574923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00214937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cortex launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 tokens. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, CoinEx, DEx.top, OKEx, Huobi, DragonEX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, DDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

