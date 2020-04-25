CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) Shares Gap Up to $2.21

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $2.21. CounterPath shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 20,005,093 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Get CounterPath alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 119.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.99% of CounterPath worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CounterPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CounterPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CounterPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.