CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Trading 29% Higher

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH) shares rose 29% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.34 and last traded at C$3.87, approximately 77,664 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 477% from the average daily volume of 13,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80.

About CounterPath (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

