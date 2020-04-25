Craig Hallum Trims Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Target Price to $40.00

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of PLOW traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 72,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,753. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $777.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Lauber acquired 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,969.50. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

