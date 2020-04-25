Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.75.

CACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, VP Douglas W. Busk sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total value of $664,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.39, for a total transaction of $6,815,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 159,097 shares valued at $56,628,297. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,037,000 after acquiring an additional 352,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,408,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 104,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after buying an additional 16,644 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 303,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,194,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,855,000 after buying an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $5.91 on Monday, reaching $271.78. The company had a trading volume of 287,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,766. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.13. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

