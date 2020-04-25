Credits Achieves Market Cap of $10.41 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Credits has traded 91.4% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Gate.io and CoinBene. Credits has a total market cap of $10.41 million and $371,739.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Tidex, IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin, WazirX, Gate.io, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.