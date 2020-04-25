Crocs’ (CROX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CROX. CL King reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Crocs from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Crocs from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.18. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,173.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Crocs by 4,006.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 1,973.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

