CTS (NYSE:CTS) Receives Hold Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded CTS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.02. 98,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,822. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $714.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.11. CTS has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of CTS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 518.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.