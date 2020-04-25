CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) Stock Price Down 32%

Shares of CUR Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURM) traded down 32% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, 5,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 279% from the average session volume of 1,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

CUR Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CURM)

CÜR Media, Inc, an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads.

