Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cutera from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cutera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 148,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,307. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.87. Cutera has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 26,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $629,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,126.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Insiders acquired 159,198 shares of company stock worth $2,493,311 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 51.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the first quarter valued at $574,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

