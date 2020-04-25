CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Shares Up 15.6% After Earnings Beat

Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) were up 15.6% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.16, approximately 196,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 61,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBE shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on CyberOptics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CyberOptics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $149.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CyberOptics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

