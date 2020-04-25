DA Davidson Trims Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $143.00

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $195.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.73.

Estee Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.31. 1,273,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,591. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.90.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 10.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 28.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

