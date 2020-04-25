DA Davidson Trims F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Target Price to $9.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,521,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,076. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 8.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,730. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

