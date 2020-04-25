DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $472.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0398 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $472.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.02584160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00214604 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

