Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives $147.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, hitting $148.51. The stock had a trading volume of 38,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.21. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $181.20.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systemes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Dassault Systemes during the 4th quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.