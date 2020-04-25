Dent 24 Hour Volume Hits $572,080.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Dent has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Cobinhood, Bitbns and IDEX. Dent has a market capitalization of $9.85 million and $572,080.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013251 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.36 or 0.02583250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00215360 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00050637 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,463,941,183 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Liquid, Allbit, CoinBene, Binance, OKEx, FCoin, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), WazirX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Lykke Exchange and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.