Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €6.60 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €5.77 ($6.71).

Shares of DBK stock traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Wednesday, hitting €5.45 ($6.34). 20,978,844 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.05. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

