Deutsche Bank Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALV. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of Allianz stock traded down €3.54 ($4.12) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €155.76 ($181.12). 2,655,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of €157.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of €203.42. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

