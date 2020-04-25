Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.30 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.30 ($23.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.60 ($12.33) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nord/LB set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.15 ($18.77).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €12.59 ($14.63). The stock had a trading volume of 14,028,630 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.46. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.