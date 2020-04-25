Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DWHHF. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated an average rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWHHF traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.