DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.
