DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,681. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

