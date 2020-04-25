Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Trading 22.3% Higher

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) shares shot up 22.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 3,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

